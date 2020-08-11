Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres to reopen on Aug 25 in green zone only, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Aug 11): Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres (PDKs) in the state will be allowed to operate again starting Aug 25 by following the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

State Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said, however, only PDKs in the green zone are allowed to operate.

“The operation of PDKs in Kuching and Serian divisions, which have been categorised as a yellow zone, are currently temporarily postponed until they change back to green.

“If the yellow zone areas becomes green before Aug 25, then the PDKs are allowed to operate after the proper preparation is done and also after the preparation monitoring visit has been done by the divisional welfare department officer,” she said at a press conference on the Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 in Sarawak PDKs at Wisma Wanita here today.

According to the minister, the decision to allow PDKs to operate again has been approved by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“We believe that the reopening of the PDKs will provide relief to the parents of the trainees as the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) had caused the trainees’ rehabilitation work to be delayed at this time,” she said.

In this regard, Fatimah said her Ministry has outlined some preventive guidelines for reference at PDKs as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 when the centres reopen later.

“Among them are the steps that need to be given attention and actions to be taken before starting the operation and during the operation, preventive control measures and control when sending disabled trainees to the PDK, rules while the trainees are at the PDK, preventive measures and control when picking up the trainees from the PDK, and infection prevention practices, “she said.

Fatimah informed that Sarawak has 55 PDKs statewide with 1,862 trainees, 391 home-based trainees, 55 supervisors and 318 staff.

She explained that the Community-Based Rehabilitation programme is a strategy in local community development for rehabilitation, training, education, equal opportunity and social integration of the disabled with the active involvement of the community, parents and the disabled.

She noted that early intervention was very important, especially for children with disabilities, to enable their progress not to be hindered or stunted.

“The same goes for adults with disabilities where they are taught about skills and social life and at the same time, they can learn about Covid-19 in terms of personal hygiene and physical distancing.

“Therefore, we feel that PDKs should be allowed to operate as it is important for children with disabilities to receive early intervention and also for adults with disabilities to receive vocational and social training,” she said.