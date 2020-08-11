Covid-19: 9 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, 5 of which are imported

KUCHING (Aug 11): Malaysia recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 9,103.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five out of the total number of positive cases were imported cases – where three were detected in Kuala Lumpur, one in Selangor and one in Johor.

“The remaining four locally-transmitted cases involve foreigners, where three were detected from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot in Kuala Lumpur and one referral screening in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

There were no locally-transmitted cases involving Malaysians today, he added.

Meanwhile, he said there were six cases recovered and discharged from the hospital today.

This bring the total recoveries and discharged cases to 8,809.

Today also marks the 17-day streak of zero casualties as the death toll in the country remains unchanged at 125.

Currently, there are 169 active cases, out of which two are receiving treatment at intensive care units.