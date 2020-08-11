Dewan Rakyat approves motion of thanks on royal address

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday approved by majority voice vote the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address when opening the Parliament session on May 18.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun approved the motion after witnessing more voice in support than against it.

The motion had been debated for 10 days beginning July 14 by 129 Members of Parliament (MPs), followed by the winding-up sessions by the 27 ministries involved.

Among the issues debated was on the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), including calls by several MPs for the setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged wrongdoings by the previous TH management.

Apart from this, issues on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the country’s statutory debt limits were also raised in the debates.

According to the Dewan Rakyat schedule on the Parliament website, today’s meeting will continue with the Ministers’ Question Time, question-and-answer session, bills and other government matters.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again today. — Bernama