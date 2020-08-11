Man who rammed stolen garbage truck into policeman’s house in Batu Kawa gets one year jail term

KUCHING (Aug 11): A construction site guard who hijacked a garbage truck and rammed it onto the house of a policeman in Batu Kawa here has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Mohamad Azif Masot Saleh, 36, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar today, who ordered the jail sentence to take effect immediately.

When the case was first mentioned in January this year, Azif claimed trial to the charge framed under Section 379A of the Penal Code but had a change of heart when the case was mentioned again today.

Azif stole the truck from one Mohd Ariffin Abdullah, 36, at 1.30pm on Jan 4 this year at a residential estate in Batu Kawah.

Ariffin was on duty when Azif pulled him out of the truck. Ariffin’s two assistants jumped out from the truck for the sake of personal safety.

The accused then sped away in the stolen truck and rammed it into the house, before fleeing the scene in a car.

According to the police investigation on the case, the accused was unhappy with the policeman who earlier on had advised his wife to lodge a police report on problems she was experiencing at home.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was not represented.