MOH looking into use of face shields for school children — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking into the use of face shields for school children rather than face masks, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail Sabri said the matter had been brought up to the Health Ministry (MOH) taking into consideration families who could not afford to buy disposable face masks.

“With face shield you only need to buy it once and it can be washed or cleaned and be used for up to four or five months.

“We also requested MOH to conduct a study on the use of fabric face masks which can be sewn personally, is washable and need not be changed daily,” he told the media on developments concerning the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in Parliament here yesterday.

He said apart from that, the MOH was also urged to consider if it was alright for those wearing the purdah not to wear a face mask, and should this be approved, it will be announced later.

The wearing of face mask is not compulsory for those who are in school, but it is highly encouraged, more so, since the government gazetted its mandatory use from August 1, especially when on public transport and at congested areas.

Meanwhile, commenting on inter-state travel ban to curb the spread of the virus from Sivagangga PUI cluster, Ismail Sabri said the government has not decided on its implementation.

Currently only the administrative Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (Temco) is being imposed if there are Covid-19 cases in a certain locality.

As of Sunday the Sivagangga cluster has infected 45 individuals and has spread to three states, namely Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

In Arau, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail called on the people to refrain from spreading rumours following the implementation of the Temco in two villages in Kuala Sanglang, as this will only cause panic among the community.

Tuanku Syed Putra Faizuddin, who is also Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) president said, everyone should act rational and must first refer to reliable sources for information, namely, the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH).

“When there are too many fake news going around, it will be an additional burden to the government to calm the situation and will also disrupt efforts to conduct screening on those involved.

“As such, it is more appropriate if the public extend their cooperation to the frontline workers and help residents who may be affected following the implementation of Temco,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, the Perlis Raja Muda attended the Hijrah Minda programme at the Al-Abrar Kubang Gajah Mosque in Arau, where MAIPs in collaboration with the State Social Welfare Department (JKM) distributed 300 food aid packs to residents affected by the Temco implementation at Kampung Tanah Timbul and Kampung Kuala Sanglang.

The Perlis government has implemented Temco for 28 days starting at 10pm on Saturday in Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul.

As of Sunday, Perlis recorded 30 positive Covid-19 cases with 11 being cases from the Sivagangga PUI Cluster which started in Napoh, Kubang Pasu, Kedah. – Bernama