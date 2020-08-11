Nanta: Ceiling price for 3-ply face masks to be reduced to RM1

SIBU (Aug 11): The government will reduce the ceiling price of three-ply face masks to RM1 per piece for retail and 95 sen per piece for wholesale, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nanta, who is Kapit MP, noted that the date for the implementation of the revised ceiling price would be announced soon,

He said the price reduction of face masks from RM1.20 per piece for retail and RM1.15 per piece for wholesale which was to take effect from Aug 15, was made possible as there was now sufficient supply and production had also been increased.

At the same time, he said manufacturers were also reducing their prices after the government initiated the price control.

“The reduction in the ceiling price of face masks is a soft landing approach to enable stock imported by air at a high cost to be sold to reduce the losses suffered by the importers as a result of the reduction in prices.

“This effort is also hoped to help reduce the burden of parents in providing face masks to their children who have returned to school and for the benefit of the public,” he said in a reply to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen during the question-and-answer session today.

Nanta also said that the government would not stop at just RM1 per piece and would re-study and reduce the price when necessary.

He pointed out that the government was very cautious in ensuring the quality of face masks would not be compromised for the safety of the people.

“If the market is selling at 40 sen per piece, but what is the quality? The government has to be very cautious. That is why we have set the level that had been discussed by all the stake holders.

“Maybe we are late in action, but we are not risking the lives of the people. We are not playing politics,” he said.

Nanta was replying to a comment by Chong that the governments was slow and behind in the reacting to the market changes.

Chong said in the market there were those selling face masks at 40 sen or 50 sen per piece and yet the government still set the ceiling price at RM1.50 although the face masks had been made mandatory on Aug 1.