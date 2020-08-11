No new case, two recoveries in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Another two Covid-19 patients in Sabah had recovered yesterday, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 388, the Ministry of Health reported.

The recoveries were reported in Penampang and Beluran.

Beluran was reclassified as a green zone with no active cases.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded zero positive case for the third consecutive day.

The number of active cases in Sabah was down to 14, including 10 in Sandakan, two in Penampang and one each in Kota Kinabalu and Papar.

The total number of positive cases remained at 410.