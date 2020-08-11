No ‘sick’ RTP projects in Bukit Kota — Dr Abdul Rahman

LIMBANG: All projects under Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) in Bukit Kota constituency are on track, said Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

There are 24 RTP projects costing about RM5 million in Bukit Kota which are to be rolled out this year.

“There are no ‘sick’ RTP projects in Bukit Kota during this year,” said the Bukit Kota assemblyman after a visit to the new Kampung Meritam surau project in Limbang on Sunday.

He said all projects had been delayed due to the stop-work order imposed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was enforced in March this year to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection but had resumed since the recovery phase of the MCO in June this year.

He said all the RTP projects will bring many benefits to the people, particularly those in rural settlements and suburbs, and the state government will continue to improve infrastructure, utilities and social facilities for the rural population to raise their social-economic standing.

The assistant minister is happy with the overall performance and commended Public Works Department and other RTP implementing agencies in supervising projects delivery.

However, he called for continuous monitoring of performance of contractors entrusted to implement the projects according to the specification and contractual period.

On Kampung Meritam surau project costing RM350,000, he said it is expected to be completed this September and can house 80 congregants.

Accompanying Dr Abdul Rahman in the visit were deputy Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Drainage and Irrigation Department divisional engineer Hanisah Ahmad and community leaders.