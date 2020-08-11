Palestine thanks Malaysia for help in fight against Covid-19 — Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian government has thanked Malaysia for the cooperation given by the Malaysian Health Ministry in seeking the best ways to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in that country, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who received a courtesy call from Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali at his office in Parliament building yesterday, said the Palestinian government also expressed its appreciation to Malaysia for its contribution of health kits to Palestine in May this year.

“That move began when the health ministers of the two countries held a video conference to discuss the matter recently.

“In my meeting with the ambassador, we discussed various matters concerning the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Palestine, including the roles that can be played by both parties to fight for the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people from any oppression,” he said on his Facebook account.

The prime minister stressed that the close relationship between Malaysia and Palestine would continue to be strengthened and the Malaysian government remains committed to supporting and championing the rights of Palestine on the world stage.

“Walid Abu Ali also took note of Malaysia’s firm stand in raising the voice and rights of Palestine on international platforms like the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organisations.

“The meeting was the first since my appointment as the prime minister. The ambassador also conveyed to me a message of thanks and Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings from President Mahmoud Abbas,” he added. — Bernama