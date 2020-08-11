Prosecution files appeal to increase Najib’s jail sentence and RM210 mln fine

KUALA LUMPUR, (Aug 11): The prosecution has filed an appeal to increase the sentence of 12 years’ jail and the RM210 million fine imposed on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC Sdn Bhd funds.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) Appeal Unit head Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar when contacted confirmed that the notice of appeal was filed last Friday through e-filing.

“We (the prosecution) filed the notice of appeal against the whole sentence and fine imposed by the High Court,” he said.

Mohd Dusuki also said today is the last day for the prosecution and defence to file their appeals, as both parties have 14 days to file their appeals after the decision on July 28.

On July 30, Najib filed the notice of appeal against the conviction and sentence meted out by High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after finding him guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position involving RM42 million of SRC funds.

The Pekan MP was sentenced to 10 years’ jail on each of the three cases of CBT and each of the three cases of money laundering and 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position.

However, Najib will only serve 12 years in jail as the judge ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently.

Najib is currently out on RM2 million bail in two sureties pending appeal. – Bernama