RM35 mln Penjana allocation reinforces digital creative content industry — MDEC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) expects the RM35 million allocation channelled by the government to the local digital creative content industry, via the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), to reinforce the sector’s continued growth.

It said the allocation, known as Penjana Digital Content Fund, would further expand and enhance the two existing digital content programmes that MDEC is managing.

“It will be used to enhance two specific initiatives namely the Penjana Digital Content Creators Challenge (Penjana DC3+) and Penjana Digital Content Grant (DCG),” it said in a statement yesterday.

It said the Penjana DC3+ is designed to enable local talents to hone their creativity and ability in conceptualising new ideas for content while the Penjana DCG is created to help local creative industry players adapt to the ‘new normal’ amidst the continuing global pandemic.

MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said the fund is timely as it could help to increase business opportunities and expand market access in the short term.

“It will also help Malaysia’s digital creative industry to sustain itself during these trying times,” she added.

Applications for Penjana DC3+ are now open until August 31, 2020 while Penjana DCG has already been receiving submissions since Aug 1, 2020. More details about the programmes are available on the MDEC website. — Bernama