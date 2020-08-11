Shop owners, tenants appeal to reopen side entrances

KOTA KINABALU: Tenants and shop owners at City Parade Mall have suffered drastic drop in sales due to closure of entrances to the mall.

In a statement released yesterday, the affected operators said the Covid-19 pandemic had affected some of the businesses in Centre Point Sabah-City Parade Mall and the situation worsened when the management of the shopping malls decided to close most of the entrances except for the main entrance.

“City Parade Mall is part of Centre Point Sabah, where the whole shopping mall is connected to one another.

“Based on the design of the building, City Parade Mall is supposed to have four entrances in total, however, only one entrance is open due to this pandemic.”

Tenants and shop owners at the City Parade Mall said many of them located around the closed entrances were suffering critical condition due to the drastic drop of sales as a result of inaccessible entry from outside to the mall.

Some of the business operators have been forced to retrench employees in order to reduce more losses.

Unfortunately, some even chose to cease their businesses as they were unable to sustain this difficult situation, they said in the statement.

“These side entrances are commonly used by passers-by from Sinsuran, Warisan Square and public drop-off.

“Moreover, the pathway is roof-covered by DBKK and there is zebra line for pedestrians to cross over.

“It is proven that these areas are identified as safe for daily public users.”

Shop owners are not spared from these impacts as well.

The statement said that tenants were constantly asking for rental deduction and rental payment delays due to the problems they were facing.

However, the shop owners could not help much as they are still required to pay monthly bills of maintenance and service fees.

The operators also stated that closing the entrances could actually prompt to life-threatening consequences for all people inside the mall.

“Should accidents such as fire disaster occur where can they escape if the exit is closed?”

The operators believed that opening the side entrances would not be a big problem if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were conducted at these entrances such as getting temperatures recorded and proper sanitizing.

“In addition, all the shops or premises in the mall are practising SOP for all the customers’ safety.

“Therefore, it is a double safety measure and a full compliance to the standard operating procedures under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.”

The shop owners and tenants claimed to have made many attempts and approaches to appeal for the reopening of the entrances at City Parade Mall but were not successful.

Therefore, they have no better alternative at this moment than asking for help from the caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“Ever since the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic, the state government is very concern of the well-being of the people in Sabah.

“Hence, the shop owners, tenants and business operators at City Parade Mall wish that our caretaker Chief Minister could step in to negotiate with the management to reopen the side entrances as a better resolution for all.”