Supply of essential goods adequate, able to accommodate domestic needs – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING (Aug 11): The supply of essential goods is adequate and able to accommodate domestic needs, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a press statement today, Ismail Sabri continued to urge business operators and the public to practice self-discipline including social distancing and personal hygiene at all times especially when buying and selling daily necessities.

He said that the Domestic Trade And Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) had on yesterday made its daily survey of the supplies of 12 goods at 757 business premises nationwide. These included retailers (562), wholesalers (166) and manufacturers (29).

“Overall the supply of essential goods is adequate. They are able to accommodate domestic needs continuously and are easily available,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that KPDNHEP enforcement officers had also conducted 1,731 special inspections to ensure compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“They found that 1,684 premises complied with the prescribed SOP while 44 premises were advised for non-compliance. Three premises were warned for non-compliance,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had inspected 28 construction sites in nationwide operations involving 77 enforcement personnel.

“Of that number, CIDB had found 27 construction sites to be complying with the SOP while one construction site is not operational,” he added.

Meanwhile, on home quarantine, the minister said the police had on yesterday conducted 1,445 inspections on individuals who were undergoing mandatory 14-day home quarantine at their respective homes.

He reminded those under home quarantine that the police, together with Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel, will always monitor them to ensure they comply with the SOP.

“The police have taken action against nine individuals for violating the home quarantine SOP,” he said.

Ismail also revealed that police on Monday had arrested a total of 230 individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the RMCO.

“Out of the 230, 13 were remanded while two were bailed, and 215 were compounded.

“The violations by these individuals include involvement in pubs or night clubs activities (22), activities that do not comply with SOP (49), premises operating over time (one), not wearing face masks (26), activities that violate social distancing (128), violation of quarantine orders (two) and failure to pay quarantine costs (two),” he said.