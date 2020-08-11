Two nabbed for house-breaking, car thefts in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 11): Two men, believed to be actively involved in house-breakings and car thefts here, have been arrested by the police yesterday, said Kota Samarahan District police chief DSP Sudirman Kram.

He said prior to the arrest, a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) team had spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of a mall here at about 6.50pm and as they approached the car, one of the suspects dashed into the front passenger seat and the car sped away.

Sudirman said a chase ensued and by the roadside at Taman Merdang Gayam, the team aided by another MPV managed to stop the suspects, who are aged 33 and 41 from Kuching.

“The suspects’ car hit an MPV before it skidded and hit the road barrier. The suspects tried to escape into the bushes but the police managed to arrest them,” he said in a statement today.

The arrests led to the discovery of various tools, Sudirman said, including 22 keys for various vehicles and iron cutters.

“The vehicle used by the suspects was also found to have been stolen and reported lost in Bintulu on August 4,” he said.

The suspects were brought to the Kota Samarahan police station for further investigation.

Sudirman said the suspects had previous criminal records, including in drug cases.

“With the arrest of the two suspects, we believe we have been able to solve several house-breakings and vehicle theft cases in Kota Samarahan and the nearby districts, “he said.

The suspects were remanded today.