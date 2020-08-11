Uggah: Compulsory screening directive for people entering S’wak to be extended until Aug 31

KUCHING: Sarawak will extend the compulsory screening directive for Malaysian travelers coming from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan until the end of the month, said Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said although it was supposed to be carried out until Aug 14. the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to extend the compulsory screening until Aug 31 due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is on top of compulsory person-under-surveillance (PUS) quarantine at hotels while waiting for their swab test results.

“Those in the essential services can apply for exemption through online by filling the enterSarawak form, or with permission letter from employers or department heads,” he said.

The enterSarawak form can be filled online at website https://entersarawak.socoe.co/register.

For Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan going to the rural areas of the state where there are no Covid-19 screening facilities available, Uggah said they are required to undergo their PUS quarantine at designated hotels until Aug 31, and will only allowed to return home after their lab test results are negative.

Meanwhile, Uggah said schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts which had remained closed due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic will be open as scheduled on Aug 17.

“We have discussed this matter in detail after considering the situation of the pandemic in these districts,” he added.

On a related note, Uggah said the police have issued 33 compound notices to those violating the standard operating procedures today.

He said 17 were in Kuching, Kota Samarahan (9), Padawan (5), Betong (1) and Sarikei (1).

At the same period of time, the police also arrested five individuals for violating the SOP.

They were two Malaysians, who arrived at Miri Airport from Kuala Lumpur and had tried to avoid being quarantined, two Indonesians from a cafe in Kuching and an Indonesian at a cafe in Samarahan.