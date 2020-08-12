New Salvation Army home expected to be ready in 2022

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Salvation Army’s new RM15.5 million purpose-built home here is expected to be ready by 2022.

The Salvation Army Malaysia regional officer Major Francis Ng said the home will be on a 7.5-acre site, with a 60-year lease, allocated by the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Unifor has also allocated an RM4 million grant to assist with the construction.

“Borneo Medical Centre also donated RM9 million for the purpose to construct the new building but The Salvation Army still needs to raise RM2.5 million to build the much-needed facilities for the community,” he said.

“We are also looking into the possibility of additional care homes for the elderly, which is a growing need for the ageing population.”

The new facility would see the relocation of The Salvation Army’s current welfare homes at Jalan Ban Hock and Jalan Uplands in Kuching.

“We are ever grateful to the Sarawak state government and the Borneo Medical Centre for the land and necessary funds to aid in the construction. With this new facility, The Salvation Army is able to meet the pressing needs of the weak and vulnerable in the community,” said Ng.

Presently, The Salvation Army’s Boys and Children’s Homes have 72 residents.

The new facility here would be able to extend its reach and care to 80 children.

Since the 1950s, The Salvation Army has served all Malaysians regardless of their ethnicity or religious upbringing.

Ng added The Salvation Army would continue to provide essential services to those who need them the most.