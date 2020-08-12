Covid-19: Sarawak returns to green zone status after zero local transmissions in 14 days

KUCHING: Kuching and Serian District are now back in the green zone today after no new local Covid-19 cases were reported over the past 14 days.

This means all 40 districts in Sarawak are now classified as being part of the state’s green zone, a statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) read today.

The statement also said that only three active cases are being treated in the state, all at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and the cumulative number of cases in Sarawak remain at 681.

No recovery and discharged cases were recorded today.

However, 10 clusters remain active in the state. They are the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

The death toll for Sarawak remains at 19.

On another development, SDMC has decided that all business activities and operations in Zone 1 (Kuching, Serian and Samarahan Divisions) will be allowed to return to their normal business hours effective Aug 15.

“SDMC has studied the current development in Sarawak with discussions with the Ministry of Health and the tourism industry.

“The committee therefore is allowing all business activities in Zone 1 to operate in their normal time effective August 15,” said SDMC.

The 6am-10pm business operating hours restriction was enforced in Zone 1 since Aug 1 following a surge in positive cases in that zone.

Kuching District was declared a red zone on July 28 after recording a record high number of new cases that day at 22.

This was the highest number of new cases per day any district in Sarawak has ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in March this year.

Meanwhile, the committee today recorded 12 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, with all of them tested negative for Covid-19.

It also recorded 84 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 854 cases being isolated and quarantined in 16 hotels across the state.

In Kuching there are 453, Miri (261), Bintulu (62), Limbang (30) and Sibu (48).

According to SDMC, the police today have issued 17 compound notices to those violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the state. In Kuching nine, Kota Samarahan (3), Simunjan (3), Betong (1) and Sarikei (1).

The police also arrested 10 Indonesians at a roadblock in Simunjan for not having any police permit for inter-zone travel.

The inter-zone travel restriction will only be lifted beginning Aug 15, as announced by SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Aug 10.