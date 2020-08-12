Koperkasa wins Best Sarawak Cooperative Award for 2019

KUCHING: Koperasi Koperkasa Sarawak Berhad (Koperkasa) received the Best Sarawak Cooperative Award for 2019 from the Malaysian

Cooperative Commission (SKM) recently.

According to a statement by Koperkasa yesterday, a brief ceremony was held at the Koperkasa headquarters on Saturday (Aug 8) as a symbolic event for the handing-over of the award from SKM to Koperkasa.

Koperkasa secretary Abdoll Kader Osman presented the award to Koperkasa chairman Fathi Hambali.

The award, including prize money of RM10,000, was presented by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to Abdoll Kader during the Malaysian Cooperative Day 2020 celebration.