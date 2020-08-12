Maal Hijrah celebration at final stage of discussion — Zulkifli

NILAI: The government has reached the final stage of discussion to decide whether or not this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration should proceed as scheduled on Aug 20.

Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter would be finalised and announced soon.

“We are looking into organising a Maal Hijrah celebration that complies with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“So, we may set a limit to the time and number of participants.

“We want to promote that even if it is being organised on a small scale, it will still be very meaningful to the Muslim community,” he told reporters here yesterday.

The minister had earlier officiated the National Seminar on Malaysian Islamic Affairs Management Research at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), which was also attended by USIM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ridza Wahiddin.

On the seminar, Zulkifli said it was aimed at gathering information and research findings to empower, improve and transform Islamic affairs management to meet current demands and cope with contemporary challenges. — Bernama