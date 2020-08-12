Motorcyclist perishes in self-accident in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING: A 57-year-old male motorcyclist perished in a self-accident at Jalan Kampung Nangka/Pinang in Kota Samarahan at around 6.20pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased had been identified as Dublin Andrew Ajan from Kampung Entingan in Kota Samarahan.

He said that the deceased was heading home after buying some goods nearby when the accident happened.

“It is believed that the deceased had lost control of his motorcycle before reaching the junction to his house and skidded into the drain,” said Alexson in a press statement today.

The deceased body was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.