Penesa welcomes decision to allow fishermen to make Socso contributions

KUCHING: Sarawak Fishermen Association (Penesa) welcomes the government’s decision to allow fishermen to contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) scheme.

Penesa chairman Jam Hajimi said the contribution will protect fishermen and their families in the event of an accident.

“We agree to this federal government’s policy. There is no reason for us to reject this scheme if it brings benefit to the fishermen.

“As such, Penesa hopes the government allows all fishermen in the state who are registered with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) to make their contributions to Socso,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo yesterday.

According to Jam, there are currently some 18,000 fishermen registered under Penesa.

Of this figure, he said more than 4,000 fishermen including crew members who receive the LKIM living allowance can automatically make their contributions to the scheme.

On Sunday, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said a total of 42,000 fishermen nationwide including those working independently in the fisheries sector would be allowed to make contributions to Socso under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.

He said contributions under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) will replace the fishermen’s group insurance contribution through LKIM beginning this Saturday, adding that this will open access to insurance protection for fishermen with contributions taken from their cost of living aid allowance.

The minister also said the proposed contribution amount is RM157.20 per year for all fishermen registered with LKIM as well as those who eligible for the cost of living aid allowance, of which the contribution amount will be debited directly through the Fishermen’s Incentive Programme (FIP) system in stages.

Commenting on this, Jam said he believed the proposed contribution amount would not burden the fishermen.

“For me, the RM157.20 contribution is not a burden as the deduction is done annually, not monthly,” he said.

He also called on fishermen who obtained valid licences from the Fisheries Department to renew them yearly.