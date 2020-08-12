PSB Youth not against state govt allocating RM70 mln for Unifor complex construction

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth deputy chairman Kyros Sze said they were never against the the state government’s rationale for allocating RM70 million for the construction of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Complex.

Sze said PSB Youth was only seeking clarification when questioning the rationale of the RM70 million allocation.

“This was because if the 10-storey building is functional and is put to good use, then it should be built by all means, otherwise it is better to be using the RM70 million for the repairing or renovating of other non-Muslim places of worship, many of which require funding assistance, everywhere throughout Sarawak,” he said in a press statement today.

“Please do not get us wrong or twist what we had said. We would agree to see the building being built if the building could be used productively,” added Sze.

Sze said as PSB Youth observed that there are many existing government buildings which are lying idle here and there throughout the state, they really do not want the intended Unifor building to become one of them.

PSB Youth therefore do not want Sarawakians to misconceive the party’s action of questioning the rationale of building the complex.

“For PSB Youth, going for something glamorous or prestigious with dubious merits will do nothing to help the people of various non-Muslim faith in the state because as for now, PSB Youth really thinks that the RM70 million allocation should go directly to them instead.

“What PSB Youth do agree with is that Unifor be elevated from its current status of a unit to a more prominent status of department as viewed by the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute recently.”

Sze said PSB Youth would even agree for Unifor to be elevated into a department or even ministry in the state government, as it will augur well for the very important role it is playing for the people in Sarawak.

Sze’s statement came about after Unifor director Richard Lon explained that the proposed RM70 million complex would spur Unifor and its Charitable Trust to do even more and go beyond from a much more conducive environment.

Richard made the remark in response to PSB Youth’s query on the Sarawak government’s rationale for allocating RM70 million for the construction of the complex.

“Having a ‘magnificent’ complex is not a sin and will not divert Unifor from continuing with its objectives of helping the physical development of the state’s many different houses of worship,” said Richard, pointing out that the decision of the state government to give a 1.2-hectare premium site for the complex.

For Richard a RM70 million grant to finance its construction speaks volumes of the significance and recognition for Unifor in its roles toward solidifying religious and racial harmony and unity in Sarawak in which he also stressed that such recognition was earned and not given.