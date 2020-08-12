Rh Johnny Nyengat devt projects officially launched

KAPIT: Several development projects at Rumah Johnny Nyengat, Nanga Aun, Sungai Sut, Baleh were officially launched recently.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang officiated at the event to open a newly-completed iron bridge across Sungai Sut to the longhouse, cement walkway in front of the longhouse, gravity feed water supply system, as well as the completion of new roofing and public toilets.

Nyabong also approved an RM5,000 grant for the longhouse’s women’s bureau to buy kitchen utensils and curtains for the ruai windows.

In his welcoming speech, Tuai Rumah Johnny Nyengat thanked Nyabong for travelling to the longhouse despite the very difficult journey by longboat.

“At some places the water is very shadow and you need to pull the boat. I praise you (Nyabong) because you are a good leader, who is hardworking and dynamic, trying your best to meet us and help us in your capacity to improve our living environment through approval of RTP (Rural Transformation Project) and (Minor Rural Project) MRP,” he said.

“On behalf of my people in this longhouse, we pledge our undivided support to YB Nyabong to defend the Pelagus seat. We will give him our votes to deliver him to the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) with a bigger majority than the previous state election in 2016. We support Nyabong so that he could continue to bring us more development.”