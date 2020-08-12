RM1.388 bln approved to upgrade 291 dilapidated schools in Sarawak – Deputy Minister

MIRI: A total of RM1.388 billion has been approved for the purpose of upgrading and building of 291 dilapidated schools across Sarawak, said Deputy Education Minister Senator Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Mah said as of Aug 5, a total of 169 projects have been completed, with 160 of them being issued with certificates of completion and compliance (CCC) or certificates of partial occupancy (CPO), while the remaining nine projects are still in the process of obtaining a CPO.

“Out of the 291 projects, 48 are still under construction, while the remaining 74 projects are in various pre-construction phases.

“Details on the current status of the implementation of each of the dilapidated school projects can be accessed by the public through the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) portal,” he said in his oral reply to a question by Julau MP Larry Sng at the Parliament Sitting today.

The Julau MP was asking the deputy minister on the list of dilapidated schools in Sarawak that are being restored and the amount of allocation spent for the redevelopment of the schools.

Mah said as of Aug 5, a total of RM538.6 million has been spent for the purpose of finalising work contracts to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated schools in Sarawak

In response to another question on the government’s short and long term plans for electricity supply for the rural schools in Sarawak, Mah said that the generator maintenance is temporarily being carried out by the State Education Department through the District Education offices until the procurement process for the new generator maintenance contract is completed.

“The new contract for the maintenance of gensets (generators) and diesel supply to rural schools in Sarawak has been implemented through an open tender by Public Works (JKR) Malaysia.

“A total of 13 contractors have been appointed by area or district for a contract period of two years,” he added.

As for connection of electricity supply to the schools, Dr Mah said MOE is working closely with the Sarawak government to implement the electricity grid line connection project for 128 schools which is located less than one-kilometre from the grid line.

“This project is implemented using an allocation of RM50 million from the Sarawak government. This project is divided into three phases – first phase involving 15 schools, the second phase (34 schools) and the third phase (79 schools),” he added.

He also said the MOE has also identified 95 schools that are located more than one kilometre away from the grid line that have the potential to be connected to a grid line.

“This project will also be implemented by JKR Malaysia and is expected to be completed Aug 2021,” he said.