Sri Aman set to host National Day 2020 celebrations

KUCHING: Sri Aman will play host to this year’s state-level National Day 2020 celebrations, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah revealed today.

Abdul Karim said the celebrations will begin on the evening of Aug 30.

“The celebrations will kick off with a ‘Malam Mesra Bersempena Ambang Sambutan Hari Kebangsaan 2020’ at Hotel Sri Simanggang. Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be present that night to have friendly session with the local community leaders there,” he said during a press conference at his office today.

“This will be followed by the highlight of the celebration, the Unity Walk, which will be participated by the chief minister with a total of 250 participants the next morning. The 1.5km walk will start from the Civic Centre and take its participants through the town area and back.”

Themed ‘Malaysia Prihatin’, the celebration is aimed at encouraging everyone to come together as one in the fight against Covid-19, and emerge victorious.

To express appreciation to the frontliners and the government, a special video entitled “Wira”, or Hero, will be made, he said.

“Apart from that, in an effort to instill the spirit of patriotism, contemporary patriotic medley songs will be performed by local Sarawakian singers,” he said.

Among the songs set to be performed are ‘Inilah Barisan Kita’, ‘Bahtera Merdeka’, ‘Warisan’, ‘Tanggal 31’ and ‘Setia dan Negaraku’ (Faizal Tahir version).

Asked about ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure physical distancing during the celebration as it involves the public, Abdul Karim assured that the SOPs would be followed.

“We are also concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak that is still around and any programmes, whether day or night, the SOP set by the authorities will still be complied with.

“In fact, the number of participants involved either during the walk or dinner during the celebration was also limited according to the SOP.

“Aside from that, all those involved will have their body temperature checked,” he said.

Abdul Karim added that the public places used for the programme like the Civic Centre and Hotel Sri Simanggang will also be sanitised before the celebration.

Also present at the press conference was Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.