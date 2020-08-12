Steer Sabah back to the right path — Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU: The coalition of 33 assemblymen representing political parties that were in the 15th State Legislative Assembly is said to remain steadfast in the struggle for truth and justice.

Former Sabah Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Aman said it was important for them to remain united and stay on course in the mission to steer Sabah back to the right path.

“It is our sincere hope that the court will allow a judicial review of the TYT’s decision to dissolve the Sabah State Assembly as we believe he was wrongly advised,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Musa said the report published in August 2020 by the Statistics Department of Malaysia highlighted Sabah’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hitting an all-time low of 0.5 per cent in 2019 and was proof that Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal-led Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) had failed in developing the state and protect the welfare of the people.

“Unemployment stood at 5.8 per cent (the worst in the past 20 years), meaning that more than 117,000 Sabahans were left jobless and worried when they welcomed in 2020 earlier this year. Simply put, the dismal figures mean many Sabahans have lost their jobs, receive no income and are struggling with their families to make ends meet. This is simply not acceptable,” he said.

Musa said the longer Mohd Shafie stayed in power, Sabah would continue to languish in terms of economic development due to dwindling business activities and lack of foreign direct investments.

“We must in no uncertain terms preserve the Sabahan way of life, save our Constitution that we hold dear and maintain law and order with the objective of regaining the trust of investors, both local and foreign, so that we all have a fighting chance to resolve this economic mess left behind by the Warisan administration,” he added. — Bernama