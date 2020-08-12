Taskforce receives 4,063 business licence applications from women entrepreneurs statewide

MIRI: The Sarawak government has so far received 4,063 business licence applications from women entrepreneurs from all over the state.

According to Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, the Sarawak Women Entrepreneurs Business Licensing Programme (#PUWaS) Taskforce has been set up to facilitate these applications.

“The federal and state governments have been providing various financial assistance to help the business community affected by the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, there are many women entrepreneurs in Sarawak who are unable to benefit from such assistance, because they do not have any business licence or permit.

“That’s why this taskforce has been set up – to ensure that they would not be left out when it comes to receiving government assistance in the future,” she said in her opening remarks for the launch of #PUWaS at Bekenu Community Hall yesterday.

It is stated that the taskforce comprises representatives of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Ministry; Local Government and Housing Ministry; Women and Family Department Sarawak; Sarawak Multimedia Authority; Sarawak Economic Development Corporation; Inland Revenue Board Sarawak, Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), local authorities and district offices.

According to Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, the mobile taskforce covers three main service components – handling business registrations and trading licence consultations; engaging all entrepreneurs, be they operating full-time, part-time or via online; and updating the data on women entrepreneurs in Sarawak.

“Since July 9 this year, the applications for this programme have been done online via Google forms. As at Aug 7 this year, we received a total of 4,063 applications from all across Sarawak, including 294 applications from Miri.”

Rosey also hoped that some 100 applications from the Subis District could be approved soon.