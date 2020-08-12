Tiong: Locals staying near Rejang, Igan rivers unhappy with DID’s insistence to build pumping stations

SIBU: Locals residing near the Rejang and Igan Rivers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the insistence of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to build pumping stations in the fourth phase of the Sibu flood mitigation project in response to persistent flooding there, said Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

In his statement today, he said that he received many complaints from the residents who were worried about the direction of the vast amounts of water to be pumped out.

“They harbour well-founded doubts on where the vast amounts of water pumped will be directed to, as the Rajang and Igan rivers have been clogged by runaway upstream activities for many years,” the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president said.

He said the residents were also dissatisfied with the DID’s refusal to carry out the survey regarding the situation of siltation in resolving the persistent flooding in Sibu.

He said meticulous research and survey must be carried out because Rejang and Igan Rivers had not been improved nor upgraded for more than 60 years.

He said many areas with high siltation were experiencing low tide, with some spots even doubling as football fields for the locals there.

“Therefore, we need to know which are the affected areas in order to tackle the flooding situation effectively,” he said.

Tiong, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to People’s Republic of China said relying solely on insufficient data and information to make arbitrary decisions on flood mitigation planning would not lead to effective long-term solutions.

He also pointed out that the width and depth of the rivers could change making it difficult for freight ships of several thousand tonnes to navigate at the mouth of the river.

He also said that the previous dredging project at Pulau Kerto would be inevitably be ineffective.

“It is better to allow for survey work to be completed, which will lead to an effective plan to be formed,” he said.

At the same time, he said one must consider that Rejang river is the main network that discharges a large volume of water during the release of the Bakun Dam and the upcoming Baleh Dam.

“Therefore, it is vital that we ensure the river can accommodate the expected deluge of river water or risk the entire Sibu becoming flooded like Atlantis,” he added.

He also urged DID to calculate the expenditure needed to implement the survey works as soon as possible.

“With the correct plans, the required funding will not be excessive, with only the related survey software and vessels required,” he said.