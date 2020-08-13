10 pupils escape fire that destroys hostel block, teachers quarters in SK Ulu Yong

SIBU (Aug 13): Ten pupils who were staying at a hostel block in SK Ulu Yong, Kapit managed to escape to safety when the wooden structure was gutted late last night.

Also razed was a wooden teachers quarters, according to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a distress call was received at 11.39pm.

“A team of firemen from Kapit fire station was dispatched to the scene, located some 22 km away.

“The operations commander reported that the fire completely gutted a wooden hostel block for the boys, as well as a wooden teachers quarters.

“Ten pupils who stayed at the hostel escaped to safety, while another two teachers’ quarters located three metres away from the hostel were saved from going up in smoke,” it added.

The operation ended at 2.40am today.

Other agencies to involved in the operation were the police and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).