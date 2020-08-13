‘182 arrested for defying RMCO’

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 182 individuals were arrested for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on Tuesday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said of the total, 18 were in remand, two were given bail and the others were issued with compounds for involvement in activities which made maintaining physical distancing difficult.

Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) mounted 70 Ops Benteng road blocks and inspected 33,335 vehicles to contain the influx of illegal immigrants and arrested 10 individuals for immigration offences, he said in a statement on the latest development of the RMCO yesterday.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail Sabri said 9,984 individuals have returned to Malaysia between July 24 and Tuesday. — Bernama