Abigail seeks fresh challenge in new class weight

KUCHING: National number one puller (Women’s Above 85kg) Abigail Kee Zing Ning has embraced another challenge in preparation for the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA) World Armwrestling Championship.

The 16-year-old is aiming to lose 20kg in five months in her bid to compete in the 75-85kg category in the world meet set to take place in Florida, US in September next year.

“I am very confident that I can achieve my target as I have already lost 7kg after embarking a weight loss programme on July 8 this year,” said Abigail, who weighed 105kg before the programme.

The SMK Batu Lintang form four student said that by moving down weight class, she would have a ‘fair’ competition at the championship.

“Previously, I experienced a big disadvantage competing against taller and bigger sized opponents in the above 85kg categories,” she told The Borneo Post.

Abigail finished seventh in her world championship debut in Turkey two years ago but bagged two silver medals in the IFA World Armwrestling Championship in Rumia, Poland last year.

Although it is more challenging to compete in the new category (75-85kg) with more competitors, she felt that the physique disparity would be much lesser.

Abigail will have to make sacrifices and must be strong-willed to achieve her target weight of 85kg.

She is currently following the diet/nutrition programme as well as fitness training under the guidance of her coach Philomena Dexclyn Siar, the 2019 SEA Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships silver medallist.

Her skills and techniques training are handled by Dominic Johnny.

Malaysia Armwrestling Federation (MyArms) president Mohd Zil Fadli also monitors the young armwrestler closely through video calls.

“It is hard to control the craving for my favourite food and drinks but I am trying to slowly adopt the new diet,” said Abigail who added jogging and climbing stairs have also become part of her normal routine.

Being a student-athlete, Abigail, who will sit for the SPM examination next year, admitted that juggling her studies with training sessions and competitions is tough and challenging.

Before the world championship, Abigail will take part in the Malaysia National Armwrestling Championship in Penang from Nov 7 to 8.

“I will be defending my title in the national meet and I am confident that I can do it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Asia Federation of Armwrestling (AFA) president Dr Stephen Kee Chu Kiong, who is also MyArms deputy president said armwrestling is fast gaining popularity in Asia.

“Hosts Myanmar have confirmed armwrestling as a SEA Games 2023 event and it will be a potential gold mine for Malaysia because we are the leader in this sport,” he said.