Abolition of death penalty for drug trafficking to be focus of Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The question of whether the government should abolish the death sentence for drug trafficking offences will be among the issues raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Agenda of the Meeting on the official Parliament website, the issue is included in the Questions-with-Oral-Answers session from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) to the Prime Minister.

Ramkarpal also asked if the government proposed to amend the sentence for drug trafficking to a minimal jail time so that the penalty is based on the facts of each case if the government decides to abolish the death sentence for this crime.

Another matter which is expected to draw attention is a question from Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang) during the Minister-Question-Time.

Noh asked the Prime Minister if the government plans to set up a committee to re-structure the administration and procedures used by Syariah Court so as to improve the service and integrity of the institution.

During the same session too, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) asked the Prime Minister about the Government’s plans to send aid to Lebanon following the recent explosion which resulted in at least 78 deaths and 4,000 injured.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting this time will be held for 25 days until August 27, 2020, according to the new normal and abiding by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama