Acryl Sani appointed acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Director of Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, has been appointed acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP), effective today.

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed that Acryl Sani takes over from Datuk Mazlan Mansor who goes on mandatory retirement tomorrow.

The handing-over of duties for the second highest post in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was held at the Dewan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, at the PDRM College in Cheras here. The event was also witnessed by Abdul Hamid.

Acryl Sani has wide experience in policing and has held the post of director of several departments in Bukit Aman, including the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, the Strategic Resources and Technology Department (StaRT) as well as the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department. – Bernama