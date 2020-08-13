Alleged human organ trafficker surrenders himself to Kuching police

KUCHING (Aug 13): A 48-year-old man, who is alleged to be a human organ trafficker in a recent investigative report by the British tabloid, The Sun, has surrendered himself to the police today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said in a statement that the suspect gave himself up at the Kuching District Police Headquarters here at 1.45pm.

“We have been hunting for the man for several days after the news portal, The Sun, which is based in the United Kingdom (UK), alleged in their report that the man was selling kidneys via Facebook,” he said.

Dev Kumar said the man will be remanded tomorrow morning for investigation under section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The Sun, in its report Aug 8, detailed how its reporter – pretending to be a kidney buyer for a relative in the Uk who needed a transplant – met with the father-of-four at a hotel here.

During the meeting, which was captured on video, the local man said he had been selling organs since 2010 but began using Facebook two years ago to lure poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs to desperate patients.

The report also said the man bragged about having more than ‘100 potential people willing to sell their kidneys,’ and that his fee included bribes for a clinic in Manila, Philippines to perform the operations.

The tabloid said that the man initially charged a fee of 55,000 pounds (RM301,500) for supplying the kidney and an additional 65,000 pounds (RM356,300) for payment to the clinic. However, he dropped the total fee to 85,000 pounds (RM466,000).

The Sun’s report also claimed that global transplant tourism is a one-billion pound industry.