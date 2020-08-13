Awang Tengah: 939,877 ha surveyed since 2010 under new NCR land initiative

PAKAN (Aug 13): A total of 939,877 hectares native customary rights (NCR) land in Sarawak has been surveyed since the implementation of the state government’s new NCR land survey initiative in 2010, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said that of the total land surveyed so far, 753,456 hectares had been gazette as communal reserve under Section 6 of the State Land Code (SLC).

Awang Tengah, who is also the Urban Development and Resources Minister, added that a total of 34,091 individual lots involving 42,265 ha (104 acres) had been surveyed under Section 18 of the SLC for the issuance of land titles.

“This goes to show that the state government recognises and safeguards the people’s rights over NCR,” he said before presenting 150 land titles to 128 NCR land owners at the Pakan Community Hall this morning.

He pointed out that NCR surveying had in fact been carried out through various initiatives since the 1960s but as they were inefficient, the government had introduced the new initiative in 2010.

Prior to the new initiative, he said only 260,000 hectares of NCR land were surveyed over a period of 50 years for a yearly average of only 5,200 acres.

“Under the new initiative, a total of 939,877 hectares were perimeter- surveye under Section 6 of SLC over a period of ten years, which clearly shows it is much more efficient than the past initiatives,” he said.

Tengah assured NCR land owners that there was no element of force in the implementation of the new NCR land survey initiative which was carried out in two stages – first with the perimeter survey under Section 6 of SLC followed by individual lot survey under section 18 of SLC.

In order for NCR land to be surveyed under the new initiative, he said land owners must apply to the Land and Survey Department and as such the survey would only be carried out when the landowners have agreed to it.

He added that for the survey to be done, the NCR land must also be free of dispute, including court cases, and the claim over it must be genuine.

“The owners of NCR land involved in court cases can request for survey under the new initiative after all disputes had been settled,” said Awang Tengah.

Tengah (second right) presents a land title under section 18 of SLC to a land owner as Len (third left0, Mawan (fourth left) and others look on.