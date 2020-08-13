Azhar thanks media personnel covering parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday thanked media practitioners who had worked hard to cover the parliamentary proceedings.

During his visit to the media centre, Azhar, affectionately known as Art Harun, gave words of encouragement to over 100 media personnel who had been covering the proceedings since the Dewan Rakyat sitting began on July 13.

“Thanks to the media who had worked hard to cover the proceedings, members of the public could gain a lot of information from the news reports.

“Good job, continue the good work,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting which will last 25 days until Aug 27 is being held in a new normal, abiding by the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Azhar, who took over the post on July 13, said he was looking into parliamentary institutional reform, adding that he would pursue reform initiatives and improve whatever is necessary, with more meticulous planning.

“I would like to see constant maturity among honourable members during the Dewan Rakyat sitting and I wish to thank all parties who had helped me kick start this Dewan Rakyat session,” he said.

He also thanked Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin and chief administrator Datuk Kamis Samin as well as all staff of the Malaysian Parliament.

During the visit Azhar also distributed lunch packs to the media. — Bernama