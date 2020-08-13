Bung Moktar wanted RM150 mln money transfer document signed — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A former member of Felcra’s board of directors told the Sessions Court here yesterday that Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had asked him to sign the money transfer for a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual’s unit trust.

Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah, 61, who is now National Cooperative Movement of Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) president, said Bung Moktar, who was Felcra non-executive chairman then, had contacted him to enquire if he was present in the office to sign the letter.

“Datuk Bung Moktar asked if I was in the office as there was a document brought by Felcra’s finance department that needed to be signed,” the sixth prosecution’s witness said during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria in the corruption trial involving the Kinabatangan MP and his wife, actress Datin Seri Zizie Ezette A. Samad

When questioned whether he was aware of what the RM150 million was meant for, Abdul Fattah replied: “Yes, to invest in Public Mutual.”

Abdul Fattah said he did not ask anything about the RM150 million investment and had only signed the money transfer document as requested.

Asked by Siti Noor Hafizan if it would have been wrong for Felcra not to have committed to the RM150 million investment recommended by the Finance Ministry, Abdul Fattah replied: “No”.

He also told the court that Bung Moktar had no administrative authority, but was responsible for chairing BOD meetings and be the link between Felcra and other agencies such as the Finance Ministry and the Rural Development Ministry.

Bung Moktar was exempted from attending today’s proceedings to allow him to attend the parliament sitting, but his wife was present.

Bung Moktar was charged with taking a bribe of RM2.2 million from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through Zizie Ezette.

He was accused of committing the offence as an inducement to obtain approval from the then Finance Minister II for Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products.

The offence was allegedly committed at Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank Berhad at No. 262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

Bung Moktar was also charged with corruptly receiving RM262,500 in bribes for himself from the same individual through Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account number 044797816 which registered under Zizie Ezette’s name for the same purpose.

On another charge, Bung Moktar was accused of corruptly obtaining RM337,500 bribe from Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, via Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account number 044797824 which was registered under Zizie Ezette’s name for the same purpose.

Both the offences were allegedly committed at the same location at 12.16pm and 12.28pm, respectively, on June 19, 2015.

All the charges were framed under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act and can be sentenced under Section 24 (1) of the same law which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and fine not less than five times of the bribe amount or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zizie Ezette also pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband on the same matter at the same place, dates and time.

The charges were framed under Section 28(1) (c) of the MACC Act and she faces imprisonment of not more than 20 years, and a fine of not less than five times of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob continues on Aug 24. — Bernama