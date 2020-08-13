Civil servants, businessmen who travel to Sarawak frequently required to apply for entry via enterSarawak app

KUCHING (Aug 13): Civil servants and businessmen entering Sarawak via Kuching International Airport (KIA) from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan are required to show the QR Code exemption through enterSarawak or by bringing along their official duty letter and filling up the eHealth Declaration Form (e-HDF), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

enterSarawak is an app implemented by SDMC to track, record and allow exemptions on those travelling to and from the state.

It said this latest directive was decided following a meeting today where civil servants and businessmen would also have be swabbed for Covid-19 but were not required to wear QR-code wristbands and will not be quarantined.

“For civil servants and businessmen who frequently commute from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan to Sarawak and vice versa, their swab samples will be taken once in two weeks,” it said in a statement today.

It also noted that those on official business to Kuching for a time period not exceeding two days would not have to undergo a swab test for Covid-19 while civil servants and businessmen who are returning from holidays will be quarantined either at home or at hotels and will have their swab samples taken.

SDMC said for admissions via Sibu Airport, Bintulu Airport and Miri Airport, the same procedure also applies.

“However, they need to take the Covid-19 swab test the following day at the nearest health clinic,” it said, adding that those on official duties not exceeding two days do not have to be sampled.