Covid-19: Jupiter Ship Cluster ends in Sarawak, zero new cases today

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Jupiter Ship Cluster has officially ended today after no new Covid-19 cases were reported within 28 days from the date the last case was reported on July 17, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said with the end of this cluster, the state’s remaining Covid-19 active clusters now stood at nine – namely the Engineering Company Cluster which has eight cases; Mambong Cluster (7); Medical Centre Cluster (3); Stutong Market Cluster (7); Kuching Jetty Cluster (2); Sentosa Cluster (31); Melbourne PUI Cluster (3); Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2); and Satok Market Cluster (4).

The number of cases in the state remain unchanged at 681 cases after no new cases were reported today for the fourth consecutive day.

The committee pointed out that the Jupiter Ship Cluster involved three non-Malaysians who were crew members on board the LNG Jupiter ship that was being quarantined at sea off Bintulu Port.

“The first case (Case #580), who was the index case of the Jupiter Cluster, was detected on July 13 on the LNG Jupiter vessel while the second (Case #585) and third case (Case #586) were detected during active screening carried out onboard the ship on July 16.

“Their rT-PCR test came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day,” it said in a statement.

It said a total of 35 close contacts, namely 30 crew members of the ship and five agents of the shipping company were screened.

“Of the total, three were detected to be infected with Covid-19 and only the index case showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19,” it added.

It said all cases have been treated at Bintulu Hospital and have since recovered and were allowed to be discharged from the hospital.

“Case #585 and #586 were discharged on Aug 1 while Case 580 was discharged on Aug 5,” it said.

SDMC added that there were no recoveries recorded today and as such, the number of recoveries remain unchanged at 659 or 96.77 per cent out of the overall cases.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), the committee said 36 new cases were recorded today while one case is was still awaiting lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.