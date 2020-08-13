Dismissing silt as cause of Sibu’s floods, senator insists pumping stations part of solution

SIBU: Building of bunds, pumping stations and retention ponds or lakes is the long-term solution to Sibu’s flooding problem, said Senator Robert Lau.

Reacting Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s remarks on Sibu’s perennial flood, Lau also said that the floods were not caused by siltation of rivers.

Sibu’s floods are because of its geographical location in a low lying and peaty ground, the former Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman said.

“The low-lying area of Sibu is below King Tide level. This means that the low-lying areas will be flooded whenever there is king tide.

“The logical way to prevent this is to stop water from flowing inland during king tide. And this involves the building of bunds, pumping stations and retention ponds or lakes,” Lau said in a statement today.

In a statement yesterday, Tiong said locals residing near the Rajang and Igan Rivers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the insistence of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in building pumping stations in the fourth phase of the Sibu flood mitigation project.

He said he had received many complaints from the residents who were worried about the direction of the vast amounts of water to be pumped out.

“They harbour well-founded doubts on where the vast amounts of water pumped will be directed to, as the Rajang and Igan rivers have been clogged by runaway upstream activities for many years,” said Tiong, who is Bintulu MP.

Last week, Tiong also urged DID to immediately estimate the costs for a study on the levels of siltation in the Rejang and Igan Rivers towards preventing floods.

On this, Lau said: “Whether the river is shallow (due to siltation or otherwise) or deep, nature will still raise water level during king tide. Human race hasn’t stopped the nature of the tide.

“If Sibu is on a higher ground such as our neighbouring town of Kanowit there is no question of flooding even though the same river is silted. The coastal towns and villages face even worse siltation as delta continues to form and the river at the water mouth gets shallower.

“That did not cause the towns and villages of Daro, Oya, Dalat and Mukah to be flooded regularly.”

According to Lau, since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started on March 18, he had been staying in a place beside the Rajang River and he noted that the riverbank in front of his residence had silted up over the last two years.

He recalled that 20 twenty years ago, the river was very deep but that did not change the water level during the high tide.

“I have installed flood gates and built a bund at the riverfront. It did stop the tide from coming in. Now my place does not flood like before whenever the tide is high.

“The only effective solution for low lying areas is to build bunds to stop water from the river flowing inland during high tide.

“Then, there is the need to build pump stations to pump out water when there is heavy or continuous rain for days. The retention pond will act as temporary storage of excess rainwater,” Lau said.

Phase 1 and 3 of the Sibu flood mitigation project have been implemented, he said, adding that there was high level of satisfaction from the public.

He said it has prevented flooding from Upper Lanang to the junction with Jalan Ek Dee.

“Many places around the world use this method. Holland is the best example. Two-thirds of the country is under sea level. Johor city centre faces a similar problem. They have bunds and pump stations facing the Johor Strait. The strait faces siltation and development that made the shores shallower,” Lau said.

Adding on, he recalled that Sibu had been flooding since time immemorial.

“We have seen old photos of the whole Sibu town flooded in the 1950s, 1970s, and 1980s. There wasn’t any problem with siltation then.

“In 2011, under the pressure from the late YB Wong Ho Leng, the State Government put in RM10 million to do desilting work around Pulau Kerto.

“I can still recall how Ho Leng cheekily said to the press that the area is so shallow that Yao Ming can walk across the river! The 10 million desilting did not solve the problem. The sand bar of Pulau Kereto returned in a matter of a few months. The only happy person was the contractor who happily pocketed the money,” he said.

Lau added: “If siltation is the main problem, then logically speaking, Sibu will be flooded all the time irrespective of the tide as water would continue to flow down from upper Rajang.

“The water from up river will flow into the town area because water will always find a lower point to flow. The flow of water and the shape and depth of the river is dynamic. It does not stand still. It will always find a way to flow out through the lower ground. This is with or without siltation.”

He said dredging the river could benefit some low-lying areas in Sibu but it was not a long term solution.

He pointed out that siltation does cause localised flooding due to blockage or reduction of water flow.

“This is more the case of drains, streams and small rivers, he said, adding if the water way is blocked, water will still find another route. If it doesn’t, the place will turn into a pond or lake.

“Sibu folks have been facing flooding problems for more than a century. The solution for Sibu is to complete building the bunds, the pump stations and the retention ponds,” Lau emphasised.

