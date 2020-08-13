Dr M’s new party now known as ‘Pejuang’

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has named his newly-founded party as ‘Pejuang’.

Unveiling the name via social media yesterday, Dr Mahathir said the party was formed out of a sense of awareness and the need to fight corruption that is destroying the nation.

“So choose. Our party is formed out of a sense of awareness. Corruption destroys the nation. Corruption destroys the Malays.

“If you want positions and money, choose other parties.

“If you want to redeem your dignity and defend our rights, choose our party.

“Choose Pejuang,” he said in a poem-like statement posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages yesterday.

On Aug 7, Dr Mahathir announced the formation of the new party without a name, which is not aligned either to Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said the new party will be led by Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as president, and himself as chairman.

The former Prime Minister said the party will also contest in the upcoming Slim by-election slated for Aug 29 on an Independent ticket. — Bernama