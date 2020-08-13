DVVS Sibu continues free anti-rabies mass vaccination programme

SIBU: The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) Sibu, in its tireless efforts to carry out free anti-rabies mass vaccination programmes, yesterday held a similar programme at Unicity car park in Sg Aup area from 9.30am-3pm that will continue until today.

Sibu assistant veterinary officer Anthony Janggu said the vaccination is for dogs three months old and above.

“Besides that, the dogs must be healthy with no fever and pregnant dogs are also not allowed to be

vaccinated.

“All dog owners when they come to get their dog vaccinated must adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) by wearing face mask and keeping physical distancing,” he said, adding their body temperature will be taken and hand sanitizers are provided.

Anthony said the free anti-rabies mass vaccination programme will then proceed to the car park of Swan Square Shopping Centre at Ulu Sg Merah area on Sept 2-3 from 9.30am-3pm.

“On 9-10 September, it will be at Kampung Bahagia Jaya Fair Price Minimarket in Teku area from 9.30am-3pm,” he added.

He said the free anti rabies mass vaccination programme will end on Sept 17-18 at the car park of Taman Satria Shop Lot from 9.30am-3pm.

A dog getting vaccinated at the car park of Unicity in Sg Aup area yesterday.