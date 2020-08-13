Fire breaks out at pond used to filter palm oil in Jalan Bakas Sibuti

MIRI: A fire broke out at a pond of a palm oil waste treatment plant in Jalan Bakas Sibuti near here in the wee hours today (Aug 13).

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 chief Law Poh Kiong said a team of seven personnel from the Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station led by senior fire officer II Azizul Rahman Sa’adi was deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 2.15am.

“Upon arrival, the team found the fire involved a pond used to filter palm oil or bio gas before being released into the river,” he said in a statement today.

According to Law, the size of the burnt area at Anaerobic Pond No.1 was 20,460 square meters wide or 114 meters long by 40 meters wide and has a depth of 4.4 meters.

“About 90 per cent of the pond was burnt in the incident,” he disclosed.

The fire was brought under control around 3.30am and the operation ended at 5.04am.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained, added Law.