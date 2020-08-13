Fire knocks out one turbine unit at Sejingkat Power Station, no outages reported

KUCHING: A fire broke out at the Sejingkat Power Station at about 5:45am today, confirmed Sarawak Energy Berhad.

In a press statement, the state-owned utility firm said the fire had damaged one of four turbine head units at the power station but no injuries as well as related outages in Kuching area were reported.

“The fire was extinguished by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) together with the Sejingkat site emergency response team and the site has been secured. The relevant authorities have been informed,” it said.

It said the company was still investigating the cause of the incident and it will share the findings with the Group as part of its learning from safety incidents.

“Sarawak Energy’s top priority is the safety of staff and the community. The team at Sejingkat ensures quick and effective incident responses, and swift and safe mitigation through emergency response preparedness including regular fire drills.”

The on-site emergency response team managed to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the building and machinery.

The turbine head was 80 per cent damaged in the blaze.

The 210MW Sejingkat Power Station is a coal-fired power plant and its first two units were commissioned in 1997.

With 217 personnel operating at the station, it serves to provide additional security of supply to complement Sarawak’s predominantly renewable hydro generation mix.