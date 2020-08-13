Former mayor keen to enter politics

KOTA KINABALU: Former mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai has expressed interest in entering politics and possibly contesting in the upcoming Sabah snap polls in order to serve the people.

“I am interested but wait and see.”

Yeo said he has a political party in mind, which he was in the midst of discussion with.

The now retired mayor turned businessman said this when asked to comment about speculations that he was likely to stand in the state elections when contacted yesterday.

Yeo said he was keen to enter politics to serve the people, and was in talks with a party which he was drawn to.

“Give me a few more days, I may have a clearer answer then.”

He added that a party’s struggles, leadership direction and goals were among his considerations.

Yeo was appointed as the fourth mayor of Kota Kinabalu on February 2, 2016, replacing Datuk Abidin Madingkir, who is the incumbent Paginatan assemblyman. He was the first Chinese to hold the post since the state capital was elevated to city status in 2002.

He handed over the role to Datuk Nordin Siman on December 31, 2019.

Born in Sipitang, Yeo has a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental biology from the United Kingdom.

He joined the state civil service in 1980 as an environmental officer and held various important posts including the president of Sandakan Municipal Council, district officer of Kudat and Beaufort and chief assistant director of the State Civil Service Department.

He was the director-general of Kota Kinabalu City Hall before being appointed as Mayor.