Marudi to hold various programmes to instil patriotism

MARUDI: Various programmes will be held here to instil the spirit of patriotism among the people, said Marudi District Officer Mackos Sibong.

During the launching of the Marudi District-level Info On Wheels yesterday, Mackos said the Information Department was responsible for the programmes.

“To maintain the patriotism spirit, the Information Department has planned many programmes and among them are Info On Wheels and [email protected]

“We want the patriotic spirit to be always in our hearts. Every year, the spirit will be rejuvenated again during the whole National Month celebration and we fly the Jalur Gemilang. So we will continue loving our nation,” he said in his speech.

He pointed out that this year’s theme of ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares) paid tribute to the nation’s front-liners, who have bravely served the multiracial and multi-religious community during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“They do not think of race, religion, and political differences when they give their support. This is a good sign that proves the people of Malaysia could unite be it in difficulties or happiness,” he said.

He later presented Jalur Gemilang to the various heads of government departments and community leaders.