NREB, SDMC probe haze-causing local hotspots

KUCHING: The state Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) is working closely with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in probing any local hotspots that could trigger haze.

NREB controller Justine Jok Jau Emang said their enforcement officers together with their counterparts in the Department of Environment (DOE) are also intensifying efforts to conduct patrols to stop people from committing open burning.

“Yes it (haze) is our concern.

“We are intensifying our patrol with DOE. We have alerted our regional offices to intensify patrol and also freeze the issuance of open burning permit,” Justine said yesterday when asked on measures against the possibility of haze enveloping the state in the next few weeks.

The DOE website yesterday said the air quality here was moderate.

The NREB would also work closely with agencies and departments like Fire and Rescue Department, Meteorological Department, Resident’s Offices and local authorities in an effort to prevent and control bush fires, said Justine.

He also advised members of the public not to start fires unnecessarily and to drink more fluids, while asthmatic people must stay indoors.