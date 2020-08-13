Parliament passes Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 for additional expenditure totalling RM7,005,753,850 for services in 2019 after it was debated at the committee level.

The bill was tabled by Finance Deputy Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri and passed after the third reading, receiving majority support from members of Parliament (MPs).

The additional expenditure was being sought for excess transfer from the 2019 Consolidated Account to the Development Fund totalling RM1.072 billion, and RM778.6 million was to meet unexpected expenditure in 2019.

A sum of RM5.155 billion was for direct additional allocations to ministries and departments which had been given approval to spend in excess of allocations for finance matters committed in 2019.

Earlier, MPs from the government and opposition blocs took part in debating the bill at the committee level, followed by the winding-up sessions by the ministries involved.

The ministries involved in these supplementary expenditure estimates are the Finance Ministry with RM3.628 billion, Health Ministry (RM1.179 billion), Housing and Local Government Ministry (RM635.9 million), Education Ministry (RM623.7 million), Defence Ministry (RM362.9 million), Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (RM313.2 million) and International Trade and Industry Ministry (RM77.1 million).

Also involved are the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry (RM58.2 million), Primary Industries Ministry (RM40.3 million), Economic Affairs Ministry (RM39.4 million), Works Ministry (RM16.1 million), Election Commission (RM15.6 million), Foreign Ministry (RM13.9 million) and Transport Ministry (RM50).

The bill was approved yesterday at the policy level by majority voice.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. — Bernama