Perpaduan parents contribution exemption extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The government yesterday announced an exemption for parents or guardians of children attending Perpaduan preschools nationwide from paying contributions has been extended until December, benefiting nearly 40,000 children.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said that the exemption involved 1,781 kindergartens with a total of 38,749 students and 172 Genius Childcare Centres with 947 children.

“This decision was taken to alleviate the financial burden of parents and guardians of Perpaduan preschoolers who are still adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said in a statement yesterday.

On March 19, she announced the exemption for parents and guardians from paying contributions for the period March to June 2020. – Bernama