Pomelo project seeks to turn Bawang Assan into agro hub

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) kicked off its pilot project involving the planting of pomelos at Rumah Unjah Besh in Sungai Melanggan on Sunday.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said the project is part of the party’s effort to create an agriculture hub in the constituency.

“This is just a pilot project and if it is successful, it will be expanded throughout Bawang Assan constituency,” he said at the handing-over of 110 pomelo saplings to farmers.

The farmers, who comprise local longhouse folk, are to plant the saplings in Sungai Melanggan.

According to Wong, the project, once successful, would be carried out on a large scale with the aim of transforming Sungai Melanggan and Bawang Assan into major pomelo-producing areas.

“At the same time, we hope that it can increase the income and improve the living standard of the people in rural areas through agriculture,” he added.

He informed that the project is open to all longhouse folk in Bawang Assan, who can apply to participate in the venture through the PSB Bawang Assan office or PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling.

“Apart from pomelos, villagers can also plant other crops,” said Wong.

During the event, project participants were briefed by Hii Nursery owner Hu Kiing Ley on the correct method of planting pomelos.